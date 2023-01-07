State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,936 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,738,000 after purchasing an additional 346,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,822,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,193,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 3.7 %

GBCI stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile



Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.



