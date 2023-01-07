State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush cut shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.81.

Insider Activity

RH Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 437,442 shares of company stock valued at $112,611,127 in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH opened at $292.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.21. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $520.65.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.