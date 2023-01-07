State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,500.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $644,950.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,545,016.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,326 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

