State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,765 shares of company stock worth $2,989,471. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $70.05.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

