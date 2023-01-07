State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,328,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $52,036,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,519,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,289,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,264,000 after purchasing an additional 86,580 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day moving average is $167.69. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.36 and a 1 year high of $190.43.

Insider Activity

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $775.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,180 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

