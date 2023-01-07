State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHCG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in LHC Group by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 216 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

LHC Group Price Performance

LHCG opened at $160.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average of $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.25 and a fifty-two week high of $169.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $576.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.65 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

(Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.