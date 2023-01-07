State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 72.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

First American Financial stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.47. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

