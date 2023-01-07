State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 62,708.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 686,655 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 173,878 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 257,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,248 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 113,560 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $81.05 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

