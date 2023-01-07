State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $270.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $323.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.23.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

