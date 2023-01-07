State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 67,454 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.23.

Oshkosh Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OSK opened at $92.61 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $125.16. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.79.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.