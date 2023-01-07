State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $165.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.07. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $140.66 and a 1 year high of $260.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.25.

About TopBuild



TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

