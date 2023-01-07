State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Woodward by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,759,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,746,000 after purchasing an additional 153,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Woodward by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 117,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 7.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Woodward had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $640.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.86.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

