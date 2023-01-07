State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,800 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 16.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 49.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI opened at $61.40 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

