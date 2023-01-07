State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,045,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,842,000 after acquiring an additional 137,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 239,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

