State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.57. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.30.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.