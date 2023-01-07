State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 11,414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,429,000 after purchasing an additional 987,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perrigo Price Performance

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at $288,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Perrigo Profile

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.