State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WEX by 762.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,331.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on WEX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.42.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $167.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $183.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.84 and a 200 day moving average of $156.79.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $616.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

