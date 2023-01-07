State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 34,900 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Concentrix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 168.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter worth about $593,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $1,216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,271.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,911.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,271.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,213 shares of company stock worth $2,704,341. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $136.27 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

