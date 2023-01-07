State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,500 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,892,000 after buying an additional 1,181,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,211,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,167,000 after purchasing an additional 374,693 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,915,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 52.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after purchasing an additional 640,276 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

