State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,900 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

