State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,604 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,637,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,232,000 after buying an additional 207,867 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after buying an additional 468,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,015,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,691,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

