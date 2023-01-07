State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

