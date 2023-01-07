State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.68 million. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Cadence Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

