State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Up 2.8 %

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Shares of VVV opened at $34.37 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading

