State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 78.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 2,071.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FOX by 63.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97.

FOX Company Profile

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

