State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,805 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1,048.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,043,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 952,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 928,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VLY stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.78 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

