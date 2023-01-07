State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

NFG opened at $60.50 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

