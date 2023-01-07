State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Trading Up 1.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of POST opened at $95.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.58.

POST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Further Reading

