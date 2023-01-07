Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 100 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.19.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

