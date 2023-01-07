Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 18,483 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $104,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $24,397,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth $25,692,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $19,249,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Up 2.0 %

PARA opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.