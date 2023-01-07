Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $68.28 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

