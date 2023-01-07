Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Humana were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 138.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after buying an additional 77,858 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Humana by 1,709.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Humana by 25.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $492.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $528.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

