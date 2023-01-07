Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 7,132 onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON opened at $62.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ON. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on onsemi to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

