Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVT. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

IVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 134.43%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

