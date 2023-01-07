Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after buying an additional 22,079 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $254.52 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.83.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.05.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

