Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $595,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $175.42 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $193.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.