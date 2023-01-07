Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 38,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 64,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 36,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $22.23 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.