Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 145.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,428,000 after buying an additional 16,225,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after buying an additional 196,610 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after buying an additional 2,124,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,569,000 after buying an additional 3,040,814 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,988,000 after buying an additional 1,601,404 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $14.15 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.928 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.