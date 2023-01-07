Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $366,000 Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,636 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,171,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,942,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.13.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.