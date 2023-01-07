Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $367,000 Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $447.77 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $574.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.