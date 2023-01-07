Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $374,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 309,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 51,516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Articles

