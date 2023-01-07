Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $378,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average of $130.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.