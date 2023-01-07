Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 125,091 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 39,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

