Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $403,000 Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 20.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $4,048,446 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $170.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.16 and its 200-day moving average is $140.15. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

