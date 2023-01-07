Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $409,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

