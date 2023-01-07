Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $415,000 Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after buying an additional 791,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arconic by 50.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arconic by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after buying an additional 992,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Arconic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,763,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Arconic

In other Arconic news, Director William F. Austen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About Arconic

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.