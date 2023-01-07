Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $138.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $139.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average is $113.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

