Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $170.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.28 and its 200-day moving average is $161.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

