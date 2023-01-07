Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $453,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Up 2.0 %

MNST opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $104.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.