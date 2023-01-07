Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

NYSE MOS opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

